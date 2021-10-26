Double dose of COVID 19 vaccine mandatory for everyone to board Mumbai local trains

The COVID-19 pandemic had turned out to be a nightmare for the nation and it claimed millions of lives. It not just changed our perspective towards life but also introduced us to new ways of living. While the COVID-19 vaccines have been our biggest weapon against the deadly virus, things are finally coming back on track. The respective states have introduced new guidelines to keep the COVID-19 cases under check. Amid this, it is reported that full vaccination is now mandatory for everyone to travel in Mumbai local trains.

To note, as of now while double dose was necessary for commoners, the essential and government workers were allowed to board local trains irrespective of their vaccination status. The order was passed by the Maharashtra government wherein the authorities explained that a vaccinated person includes people who got both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine and “14 days have lapsed since the administration of the second dose”. This will also include people who can’t take vaccines due to medical reasons or age restrictions. While the double dose of vaccination is mandatory to board the local train, the passengers will be issued a universal pass to passengers “who fall within the mentioned definition of a vaccinated person”.

Take a look at the order:

Full vaccination mandatory for travel in Mumbai local trains for essential workers and government employees: Government of Maharashtra#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ULZYmeb1Qi — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

To note, the order came after the State government announced that the suburban local trains will run in full capacity from October 28. To note, the Mumbaikars were restricted from travelling in local trains once again in April this year after the nation was hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it had resumed its services for fully vaccinated passengers in August this year.