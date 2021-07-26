Dr Deepa Sharma who lost her life in the Himachal Pradesh landslide had a Big B connection; Here’s how

The internet is filled with videos and pictures of the unfortunate landslide that happened recently in Himachal Pradesh. This natural calamity has shocked everyone and taken the lives of many tourists. One such tourist who has been grabbing a lot of attention is Dr Deepa. Her pictures she tweeted minutes before she lost her life in this landslide is going viral. Well, one of her old posts on her social media handle has suddenly grabbed a lot of attention as it has Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in it.

Dr Deepa was once a contestant in the Amitabh Bachchan hosted reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. This old post of Deepa has her posing with Big B in a couple of pictures. Deepa herself had shared a series of pictures in 2019 from her reality show participation. She had made a collage of these pictures and posted it on her Instagram handle. She had captioned this collage as, “6 years ago when I was on #KBC hot seat on 5th October and 6th October 2013 with Amitabh Bachchan ji.” She had participated in season 7 and had reportedly won Rs 6,40,000 on the quiz show.

Check it out:

Deepa Sharma, an Ayurveda doctor by profession, hailed from Jaipur. Her last tweets straight from the landslide area have gone viral. She posted a picture with the tweet, “Life is nothing without mother nature.” In another tweet, she posted a picture on the day of the landslide. It was at the Indo-Tibetan border, and she wrote, “Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally.”

Life is nothing without mother nature. pic.twitter.com/5URLVYJ6oJ — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 24, 2021

Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally. pic.twitter.com/lQX6Ma41mG — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 25, 2021

Nine tourists were killed and three others injured on Sunday afternoon (July 25) after heavy boulders, set loose by a massive landslide, fell on their van near Basteri village in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

