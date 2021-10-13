'Dr Manmohan Singh’s condition is stable' assures AICC secretary in charge of communications for Congress

A sudden piece of news is coming in from the political sector about former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. As per the reports, he was hospitalized this evening after he complained of fever and weakness. Reports further suggest that he has been admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in the national capital.

Reportedly, this is not the first time this year that the former Prime Minister was admitted to the hospital, Earlier this year, Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. Pranav Jha, AICC secretary in-charge of communications, said Dr Singh is "undergoing routine treatment" and his condition is stable. He also dismissed "unsubstantiated rumours" regarding his health. Taking to Twitter he wrote, “There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in the media for their concern.”

Take a look:

There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. His condition is stable.

He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern. — pranav jha (@pranavINC) October 13, 2021

Sources close to Dr Manmohan Singh have said, "The former PM had a fever on Monday and had recovered from it, but turned weak and is currently on fluids.”

Earlier, certain reports stated that Singh has been admitted to the cardiology department of AIIMS. The ex-PM has a history of heart-related ailments and had undergone a coronary bypass surgery at the hospital in 2009. Since 1990, when he underwent a bypass operation, Singh had five bypasses performed on him and a stenting treatment in 2004.

The moment this news broke, many ministers took to their social media to wish Dr Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: After 19 months, US to open its borders for vaccinated travellers & non essential travel from November​