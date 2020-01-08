DRDO Food Menu: THESE food items will be served to the astronauts during the Mission Gaganyaan

DRDO revealed its food menu for the astronauts going to the Mission Gaganyaan in 2020. Netizens are praising them but not without funny memes.

The Defence Research Development Organisation is getting hailed for their upcoming project. The menu they have released for the astronauts includes egg rolls, veg rolls, idli, veg pulao, moong dal, halwa and other food items. Gaganyaan, India's first human space flight, is about to take off this year. Twitter is getting flooded with praises for DRDO.

Gaganyaan is the Indian orbital spacecraft intended to be the formative spacecraft of the Indian Human Spaceflight Programme. It is the first human space flight of India for the mission of the earth's orbit by 2020. So, DRDO's Mysore-based Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) is working to provide the astronauts going on the mission, a range of packaged food items. This will help them to survive in the alienated situation in space. According to a source, the food items have been prepared by the Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysore. The astronauts going on the Mission Gaganyaan will also be provided with food heaters.

Due to zero gravity in space, it is difficult to drink any liquids for the astronauts. Keeping that in mind, special containers have also been developed for the Mission Gaganyaan project. The container is made with special technology to hold water or juices in zero gravity.

A space official announced on January 1, 2020, that they have selected four ace pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the Gaganyaan project. According to the Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan, three of the pilots will orbit around the earth for one week to work on micro-gravity and bio-science. The names of the pilots are still unrevealed. Talking about this, it is important to remember that on April 2, 1984, IAF test pilot Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma went to space as a cosmonaut aboard Soyuz-T from Russia. He was the first Indian IAF pilot to go to space.

DRDO is constantly getting praised for this grand project. But netizens came up with memes. Some of them posted comments like ‘add Maggie, biryani and vadapav to the menu please’; ‘MDH wale uncle is sponsoring it all’; ‘what if they put on weight and come back?’ etc. But on the top of all, netizens are congratulating DRDO and ISRO for this innovation.

