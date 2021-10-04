Drone delivers vaccines in Manipur, 10 people inoculated against COVID 19

On Monday, a drone delivered vaccines in Manipur's 'floating islands' in Loktak Lake. This makes India the first country in Southeast Asia to send vaccines in an unmanned aerial craft. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched ICMR’s Drone Response and Outreach in North East (i-Drone) on Monday. The delivery model is aimed at ensuring that life-saving vaccines reach all.

“This is for the first time that a ‘Make in India’ drone has been used in South Asia to transport COVID vaccine over an aerial distance of 15 km in 12-15 mins from the Bishnupur district hospital to Loktak lake, Karang island in Manipur for administration at the primary health centre. The actual road distance between these locations is 26 k.m. Today, 10 beneficiaries will receive the first dose and 8 will receive the second dose at the PHC,’’ said the Health Minister.

India’s top medical body ICMR successfully delivered the jabs from Manipur's Bhishnupur via Loktak Lake to Karang Island. Officials plan to deliver vaccines to two more districts of Manipur with drones in the coming days.

i-Drone: The game-changer in healthcare! First #MakeInIndia drone, which has a capacity of 900 vaccine doses, was used for delivery across a distance of 31 km, from Bishnupur to Karang Island in Manipur. 10 people were vaccinated against #COVID19 through this initiative. pic.twitter.com/L5Hso6XY1U — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 4, 2021 Union Health Minister took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Addressed launch of ICMR's initiative for 'drone-based vaccine delivery system' in North-Eastern India. Covering 31 km in 15 minutes, vaccines were transported from Bishnupur District Hospital to Karang Health Centre, Loktak Lake, Manipur. This distance usually takes 3-4 hours.”

“Along with vaccine transportation, drone technology would speed up healthcare-related supply to the last mile and expand the supply scope of life-saving and emergency medicines,” added Health Minister.