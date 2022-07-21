Droupadi Murmu becomes the 15th President of India; PM Narendra Modi & others congratulate her

BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is all set to become the 15th President of India as she defeated Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The results of the presidential elections were announced on Thursday. After the conclusion of the counting of the votes, she was officially declared as the 15th President of the country on July 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President-elect Murmu on her victory and tweeted, "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat." He also met her at her residence to congratulate her on the big win after completion of third round of counting of voting.

See PM Modi's tweet here:

President Ram Nath Kovind to whom Murmu will succeed also congratulated her and tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India." Other prominent leaders including Dr S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, and others too congratulated Droupadi Murmu.

Check tweet here:

Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177. The presidential elections were held on July 18 and a total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling. According to the sources, 17 MPs have cross-voted in the Presidential elections, in favour of Droupadi Murmu. As per ANI, Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi delighted about India’s participation at Cannes Film Festival 2022; Calls it a 'milestone'