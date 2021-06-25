Dubai based businessman gets ‘Maharaja’ feels as he travels as a sole passenger on Air India flight

SP Singh Oberoi, a Dubai based businessman, had bought the ticket for dirham 750 and got a once in a lifetime experience.

We all like special treatments in our lives, isn’t it? And what if you get to know that you have an entire international flight for yourself? Well, this is what happened with a UAE based businessman lately after he took an Air India international flight from Amritsar to Dubai. Yes! You read it right. It so happened that businessman and philanthropist SP Singh Oberoi who had booked a flight for Wednesday found out that he has the sole passenger in the flight.

Sharing the experience, Singh stated that he felt like a Maharaja and enjoyed his three hour flight truly. “I took my flight from Amritsar to Dubai by Air India (AI-929) on June 23 at around 4 am. I was very lucky to be the only passenger on the entire flight. I feel like a Maharaja during my travel. I was treated very well by the entire crew and was photographed in an empty plane, I took pictures with the crew and pilots of the aircraft,” he was quoted saying to ANI. Interestingly, the pilot and crew also ensured that Singh had a unique experience and allowed him to roam around and take pictures as few perks on the flight.

After this once in a lifetime kind of experience, when Singh was quizzed if he would like to travel solo again, he refused. According to him, there was a time when he had counted the number of seats and windows of the aircraft to pass the time. Singh said, “If I get a chance to travel solo next time I will refuse. It is good for once in a lifetime experience. It was very boring.”

Also Read: Viral Video: Man saves overturning auto with hands; Don't miss the hilarious 'desi tech humour'

Share your comment ×