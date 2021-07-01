Duck tricks tiger and plays hide & seek with him; Video's caption leaves Netizens clueless

The video shared by a business conglomerate chairman has the Netizens appreciating this short clip of duck and tiger.

There are a lot of videos on Twitter that go viral instantly due to their funny aspect. It is up to the person what he/ she makes out of it and also their decision to whether to laugh along or learn from it. Recently, the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter and shared a video of a duck and a tiger. At first, the video might come out as a hilarious one showing them playing hide and seek, however, Anand Mahindra, had more to say on the act. He shared an important business lesson, with the video being an example of it.

In the viral video, a tiger and a duck can be seen in a small pond. Whenever the carnivore tries to catch the bird, it dodges the attack by diving into the water. Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, the Chairman wrote, “This explains—better than any management lecture—the advantages in business of being small, nimble and quick-witted. That’s why large companies need to carve out startup teams & startup cultures within themselves in order to pursue new opportunities.” Netizens reacted more to the caption than the video.

Take a look at the video-

This explains—better than any management lecture—the advantages in business of being small, nimble and quick-witted. That’s why large companies need to carve out startup teams & startup cultures within themselves in order to pursue new opportunities. pic.twitter.com/x7VfWO9XZ7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 30, 2021

The video went viral on Twitter and collected more than 4 million views. Users pointed out the business tip and commented with many different responses. A user wrote, “Excellent point! Sorry to digress, but would love to know what happened in the end, it’s like you have left the climax out.” Another user wrote, “Great motivation to start the day!! The other learning is to manage and survive during the difficult times, and be on the lookout for an opportunity”

A user explained that the duck had a distinct advantage as it was in the water and it won’t be as quick on the land hence the environment of work matters too.

