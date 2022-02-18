Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude strikes Rajasthan's Jaipur; No damage reported

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Jaipur city of Rajasthan state on Friday morning. The news was shared by informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC). An earthquake occurred around 8 am at a depth of 5 km as reported. The epicenter was 92km northwest of Jaipur and at the depth of 5km. The earthquake occurred at 8.01 am. Tremors were also felt in Sikar and Fatehpur. As per reports in other portals, no damage or casualty has been reported till now.

National Center for Seismology took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 92km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan.” However, further details are still awaited. Some reports also claim that people rushed out of their homes as soon as they felt the tremors. Well, pictures are not out till now. Recently, an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale had strike Jammu and Kashmir.

The epicenter was 15 km South-Southwest of Pahalgam. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the quake.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Earlier on February 5, a powerful, magnitude 5.7 earthquake had hit Jammu and Kashmir. Due to the tremors, a minaret of the famous Sufi saint's shrine at Chrar-e-Sharief in Budgam district got tilted.

