Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Assam; Tremors felt in adjoining areas and North Bengal

A high-intensity quake struck northeast in the morning. It is reported that the earthquake originated in the Tezpur district of Assam.

A major earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter Scale struck northeast on Wednesday morning. The earthquake originated in the Tezpur district of Assam. The tremors were felt across Assam, North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast. However, six aftershocks were also recorded in the hours after the first quake shook up the region. The high-intensity quake caused damage to houses and buildings. Cracks were also developed on roads at several places in Assam. However, no injury or casualty has been reported so far.

ANI tweeted, “An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur, Assam today at 7:51 AM: National Center for Seismology.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the situation. “Spoke to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam,” PM Modi said. Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to CM.

“Have spoken to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The Central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” Shah said.

The chief minister said, "Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well-being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts." Videos and pictures of the massive earthquake are surfacing on the internet.

