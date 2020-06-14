  1. Home
  2. trending

Earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude strikes near Rajkot city in Gujarat

Gujarat's Rajkot city has been struck by an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude a little while back. This is as per the reports of National Center for Seismology (NCS).
5864 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 10:13 pm
Earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude strikes near Rajkot city in GujaratEarthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude strikes near Rajkot city in Gujarat
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the past few days, moderate earthquake tremors have been felt in various parts of India. And now, as per the latest reports, an earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitudes has struck Gujarat’s Rajkot city at 8.13 pm on Sunday i.e. June 14, 2020. This is as per the reports of the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to reports, the epicenter of the quake was 122 km north-northwest of the city. As of now, no casualties have been reported from the area.

To add to this, another tremor of 2.9 in magnitude was felt in the adjoining areas of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. This happened almost 30 minutes after the earthquake jolts in Rajkot. As we all know, numerous areas of northern India including Delhi and Haryana have been hit by multiple earthquakes for the past few days. The last tremor was felt in Haryana on and it measured 3.0 in Richter Scale as per multiple reports.

As per reports, tremors were felt in places as far as Ahmedabad, Patan, and Kutch during the recent earthquake that happened a while ago. Numerous people took to social media for sharing their experiences about the same. Meanwhile, the earthquake that has happened in Jammu and Kashmir occurred at around 8.35 pm. NCS officials have, however, stated that there is no need to panic about the same but have asked people to adopt precautionary measures and make preparations as and when needed. 

(ALSO READ: Mild earthquake strikes Delhi and adjoining areas; no casualty reported)

Credits :Times of India Getty Images

Latest Videos
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement