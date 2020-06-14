Earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude strikes near Rajkot city in Gujarat

Gujarat's Rajkot city has been struck by an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude a little while back. This is as per the reports of National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In the past few days, moderate earthquake tremors have been felt in various parts of India. And now, as per the latest reports, an earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitudes has struck Gujarat’s Rajkot city at 8.13 pm on Sunday i.e. June 14, 2020. This is as per the reports of the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to reports, the epicenter of the quake was 122 km north-northwest of the city. As of now, no casualties have been reported from the area.

To add to this, another tremor of 2.9 in magnitude was felt in the adjoining areas of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. This happened almost 30 minutes after the earthquake jolts in Rajkot. As we all know, numerous areas of northern India including Delhi and Haryana have been hit by multiple earthquakes for the past few days. The last tremor was felt in Haryana on and it measured 3.0 in Richter Scale as per multiple reports.

As per reports, tremors were felt in places as far as Ahmedabad, Patan, and Kutch during the recent earthquake that happened a while ago. Numerous people took to social media for sharing their experiences about the same. Meanwhile, the earthquake that has happened in Jammu and Kashmir occurred at around 8.35 pm. NCS officials have, however, stated that there is no need to panic about the same but have asked people to adopt precautionary measures and make preparations as and when needed.

(ALSO READ: Mild earthquake strikes Delhi and adjoining areas; no casualty reported)

Share your comment ×