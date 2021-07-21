Eid ul Adha 2021: BSF troops in Guwahati exchange sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh to celebrate festival

Today, the world is celebrating the festival of Eid-Ul-Adha and to mark the occasion, people have been offering prayers at the mosques. Not just this, sweets are being exchanged on the festival with one another within India too and on the borders of the nation as well. An example of great camaraderie was put forth by BSF Guwahati troops on Eid-Ul-Adha today. The troops that protect the Indian borders got together to celebrate the festival with the neighbouring Bangladesh Border Guard forces.

The BSF Guwahati Twitter handle shared glimpses of men in uniform from India as well as Bangladesh celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Adha together at the border. Photos featured the Indian BSF jawans exchanging sweets on the occasion of the festival with the officers from Border Guard Bangladesh. The photos were shared with a caption, "@BSF_Guwahati Ftr troops exchanged sweets & best wishes with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on occasion of Eid-al-Adha. @BSF_India @PIB_Guwahati." The same photos were also shared by ANI on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha.

Take a look:

@BSF_Guwahati Ftr troops exchanged sweets & best wishes with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on occasion of Eid-al-Adha. @BSF_India@PIB_Guwahati pic.twitter.com/tuB6gHNVSb — BSF GUWAHATI (@BSF_Guwahati) July 21, 2021

South Bengal Frontier, BSF exchanged sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh to mark #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/Oo98XQukPJ — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

As soon as the photos surfaced on social media, Twitterati began reacting to them. Many loved the gesture across the borders between the forces protecting their respective countries.

For those not aware, Eid-Ul-Adha is celebrated to honour the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. However, before his sacrifice, God gave him a lamb for the same. The festival is celebrated across the world and it is also known as Big Eid or the Greater Eid.

