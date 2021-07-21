Eid ul Adha 2021: Indian & Pakistani army officials' 'sweet' exchange will make you smile; See Viral PICS

Festivals always bring in a lot of happiness and excitement amongst people. People across the world are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha Today, and indeed, this festival has brought in loads of love. We have seen many amazing pictures from the celebration today, but the pictures that have become the talk of the town are the ones that have come in straight from LOC. India and Pakistani took part in sweets diplomacy along the international border on Wednesday. Reportedly, the Indian Army and Pakistan Army exchanged sweets on the auspicious occasion at the Line of Control at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point and Mendhar-Hotspring Crossing Point in Poonch district on Wednesday.

It is said that this ceremony is seen as an enhanced confidence-building measure in the backdrop of the ongoing ceasefire between both countries. You can see both Indian and Pakistan army officers giving each other gift hampers with Eid Mubarak written on them in the pictures. Both the Army officers are posing for the camera, and it indeed must have been a special moment. The pictures have been going viral ever since they have come out.

Take a look:

According to reports in Hindustan Times, BSF Jammu frontier DIG SPS Sandhu said, "Today, the festival of Eid-al-Adha was celebrated by border men on Indo- Pak border. On this occasion, troops of BSF and Pakistan Rangers greeted each other and exchanged sweets in Hira Nagar, Samba, Ramgarh, RS Pura, Arnia, Pargwal sectors of the international border in the Jammu region. There has not been cross-border shelling for a long time, and farmers on both sides of the border have been able to carry out their farming activities peacefully."

How many hearts for these pictures? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Viral video of cute doggo painting yellow flower wins the internet, netizens call him ‘Doggo Van Gogh’