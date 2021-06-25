  1. Home
Elephant splashes and plays around in a man made pool; Netizens call it ‘the cutest video’

Elephants are one of the animals who love spending time in the water the most. This video of an elephant spending time in the water will leave you with a smile.
85185 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 10:24 pm
Elephant enjoying in a man made pool Elephant splashes and plays around in a man made pool; Netizens call it ‘the cutest video’ (Pic Credit- Getty Images)
One cannot resist from watching a video of an elephant on social media. There are many viral videos of elephants and other animals on Twitter. These videos help us to take the pressure and stress off our minds. Recently, a video was shared on Twitter by ANI that was shared across the micro-blogging site in no time. The video shows an elephant named Akila enjoying a man-made pool especially for her. The video begins with Akila entering the pool and taking the water in her trunk; later, she starts enjoying herself in the water as she gets into the pool.

ANI captioned the video with details of the scene, “#WATCH Elephant Akila beats summer heat at the newly constructed pool in Trichy's Jambukeswarar Akhilandeswari Temple, as she plays in water while being bathed.” The video is from a temple in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu.Akila can be seen splashing water around in the pool and then laying in the middle when the mahouts bathe her. It is a cute video of Akila enjoying the water while the mahouts scrub her and bathe her. Recently, a video of elephants had gone viral that showed adult elephants walking around their calf while ensuring its safety.

Take a look at the elephant’s video-

Akila was loved by the netizens. They dropped many comments on the tweet, “Elephant love of south people is incredible”, “Nice to see this happy Elephant”, “Cutest video”, “Elephants are LOVE pure love”. One of the user mentioned, “When will we Indians stop romanticising elephants' misery? People actually think they can be kept anywhere but jungle!”

Credits :ANI Twitter, Getty Images,

