Elephants wallowing in a mud pool catches netizens’ attention; Watch

If you love watching elephants, then this video is a must. It will leave you in awe. A short clip of elephants enjoying a mud bath is doing the rounds of the internet. The clip has been melting the hearts of netizens. Shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on their official Twitter handle, the video showed three jumbos playing in the mud and enjoying a bath. “Muddy bliss looks like this,” the trust wrote, while sharing the video.

The video may make you recollect your childhood memories. The elephants were seen wallowing in a pool of mud while their caretakers kept a close look at each of them. The most eye-catching part of the video was the little jumbos’ carefree attitude. The 15-second clip has managed to garner over lakhs of likes in no time and the numbers are only increasing. The comments section was flooded with reactions and opinions. While many users expressed their wishes to join the baby jumbos in their mud bath, others pointed out what a delightful video it was. Numerous users showered love on the adorable video. One social media user wrote, “Adorable, what a great fun”, another Twitter user said, “Absolutely glorious, muddy bliss”. “Loved it, ” a third user commented.

Take a look at the video here:

Muddy bliss looks like this! pic.twitter.com/OXSeRSoJJA — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 25, 2021

Everyone loves watching adorable videos of elephants and this clip was a perfect example of that. Such videos online help us to take the pressure and stress off our minds.

What are your thoughts on this video?

