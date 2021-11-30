Elon Musk praises Parag Agrawal on becoming the new Twitter CEO: USA benefits greatly from Indian talent

Paras Agrawal has been announced as the new CEO of Twitter after Jack Dorsey resigned from Twitter. The 37-year-old Parag is among the youngest big tech CEOs and is of the same age as Mark Zuckerberg. Agrawal received his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. The IITs across India have provided a lot of tech talent globally including Sundar Pichai, who is the CEO of Alphabet and Google, from IIT Kharagpur. Tesla owner Elon Musk has heaped praises on Paras.

Recognising the contribution of Indian immigrants to the world of technology, Elon Musk said, “USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!” CEO of Stripe- Patrick Collison tweeted, “Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants.” Parag has been trending on social media after the announcement. To note, Dorsey will remain a member of the Board until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders.

Dorsey said, “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead.”

Parag has worked at leadership positions at Microsoft Research and Yahoo Research. In October 2011, he joined Twitter.

