Elon Musk ready to pay taxes worth USD 11 billion after US Senator’s remark; Netizens react

Elon Musk has once again grabbed headlines and become the target of online accusations. He has been blamed for not paying taxes in proportion to his earnings through Tesla, SpaceX, and other ventures. Well, the world's richest person reacted to the allegations on Twitter and said that he will pay the taxes this year itself. His announcement has left netizens surprised. To note, Elon has been facing some criticism from many politicians and others for not paying his taxes while his company profits off people.

Taking to Twitter, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX wrote, “For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year.” This will be equal to about Rs 83,624 crore in taxes for a single year. The tweet comes in succession to an ongoing spat between the tech billionaire and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who accused Musk of not paying appropriate taxes and of "freeloading off everyone else" in an earlier tweet.

US Democratic Senator, Elizabeth Warren had written on Twitter, “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.”

For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

