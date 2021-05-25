EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity trainer Prashant says workout four times a week; Adds eating healthy will boost immunity

He also insists that one shouldn’t skip meals, and should keep a minimum of a three hours gap in between two meals.

After being hit by the second wave of Covid 19, another lockdown was announced in many parts of the country. While we are all stuck at home, it is pivotal in times like these that we focus on our physical and mental health too. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, celebrity fitness trainer Prashant Sawant suggests how one can stay fit despite being at home. Prashant feels that working out is important to feel happy and healthy. “One can workout at least 4 times in a week, so that they become stronger and don’t fall sick, which in turn will give you the capacity to fight the virus,” says Sawant.

He adds that a good workout will make you and your mind stronger. “One can opt for any form of workout, yoga and meditation. In today’s time health is wealth - so keep working out, keep yourself hydrated, don’t go out, laugh, discuss some good ideas and watch some happy things. Today is also the best time to reconnect with yourself, so plan for the future too,” states Prashant, who trains Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn and Priyanka Chopra among many others.

You can begin your day with good cereals like oats with fruits, and have coconut water in the afternoon Prashant Sawant

Prashant further adds that eating healthy will increase your immunity too, and suggests a food day plan as well. “You can begin your day with good cereals like oats with fruits, and have coconut water in the afternoon. Eat home-cooked, high protein and low carb meals, which can include low fat paneer, tofu, leafy vegetables and high fibrous veggies like cauliflower and cabbage. Non-vegetarians can opt for chicken or mutton. For dinner don’t go overboard, opt for a basic meal like a salad, and avoid carbs if you want to lose weight. I always insist that one shouldn’t skip meals, as that can make you feel weak. Also, keep a minimum of a three hours gap in between two meals. Additionally, drink more immunity boosters like ginger water, you would feel better,” Prashant signs off.

