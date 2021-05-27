EXCLUSIVE: Dr Sanket Bhosale adds his own spin to ZNMD poem as he sends pivotal message to fans amid COVID 19

Sanket Bhosale also urged everyone to get vaccinated, and thanked those who have already taken the vaccine.

Sanket Bhosale is popularly known for mimicking Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan. And in this difficult phase of Covid 19, the doctor-turned-actor has sent out a positive message for all his fans, but this time in Farhan Akhtar’s voice. The actor-comedian started the video by saying, “Hi guys, this is Dr Sanket Bhosle, and with me I have Mr Farhan Actor who has a message for you.” He then recites a poem that will remind you of Farhan Akhtar’s popular poetry from Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Read the entire poem below:

“Dilon mein bahar na ghumne ki betabiyan leke chal rahe ho, toh zinda ho tum,

Muh par mask aur haathon mein sanitiser mal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum,

Tum ek bacche ki tarah ghar mein azaad rehna sikho, man na bhi kare toh bhi ghar ke kaam karna seekho,

Logon se nahin, sabun paani se milon khole apni bahein,

Har pal har lamha news/series dekhein yeh nigahein,

Jo apni aankhon mein Corona ke jane ka intezaar leke chal rahe ho, toh zinda ho tum,

Dilon mein bahar na ghumne ki betabiyan leke chal rahe ho, toh zinda ho tum.”

Check out his video below:

Sanket also urged everyone to get vaccinated, and thanked those who have already taken the vaccine. Meanwhile, he got married to his longtime girlfriend and actress Sugandha Mishra last month. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sanket had said that Sugandha and he have many similarities, including their common love for travelling and food.

