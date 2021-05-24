EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai doctor opens up on COVID 19 safety protocols: ‘My mask is my first vaccination’

Dr Ashish Soneji says that properly worn masks, good hand hygiene and maintaining social distance is our first and foremost guard against Covid 19.

The vaccination drive has already begun in India, and Dr Ashish Soneji of Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital in Powai, Mumbai talks about the Covid 19 vaccine and how one should stay safe even after they have received their dose. “We may be awaiting our first dose of vaccine, or we are at Covid 19 vaccination centre, or we are partially or fully vaccinated. As the vaccine is going to take some time to develop the immunity against Covid 19 disease, we have to follow the basic care. Like we have been practising since one year - properly worn masks, good hand hygiene and maintaining social distance is our first and foremost guard against the Covid 19 disease,” says Dr Soneji.

He further adds, “Even if you are fully vaccinated, the properly worn mask, good hand hygiene - not touching your eyes, nose, mouth - and maintaining social distance at any cost will prevent the Covid 19 disease, while you are away from home or while you are in the community. So my mask is my first vaccination.” The doctor also speaks about the second wave of Covid 19. “As the Covid 19 second pandemic wave is wearing off - now we will be going back to normalcy again, we will be going back to community again, we will be going into our workplaces again - so it is important to practise all above measures whether you are vaccinated or not,” says Soneji.

He further emphasises on the importance of following the safety protocols. “So let's be safe in or out of our homes, let's practise good hand hygiene, let's practise social distancing, wear proper masks and prevent the third wave of Covid pandemic,” he signs off.

Also read | VIRAL VIDEO: Baby elephant falls into reservoir, gets rescued by forest officials; Netizens hail the team work

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×