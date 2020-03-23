Exclusive: Sania Mirza on motherhood, losing 26 kilos in 4 months and returning to the tennis court

Sania Mirza opens up on how motherhood changed her life and what all did she go through to lose 26kgs and return on the tennis court.

Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza was recently the talk of the town for giving an amazing answer on a quiz asked about her husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi asked fans to describe one word for Shoaib Malik to which Sania replied, "Handsome." Sania's answer had set the internet on fire. Like all other celebrities and citizens, Sania is also on self-isolation at her home due to Coronavirus. The tennis player was in a live Instagram session with Pinkvilla today.

During the live session, Sania was asked about how motherhood has changed her life as an athlete. To this, the tennis player said, "I think that being athletes we are so used to conditioned to think about ourselves, about our routine, us winning, our warm-up, our food and our recovery, that you almost become a borderline selfish and I think that motherhood just kind of snaps you out of that." Talking about her comeback after delivering a beautiful boy, Sania said, "It was extremely difficult. I mean I put on a lot of weight. I had put on 23kgs which is fine because I had the best time in nine months of eating everything. And for an athlete to put on that amount of weight and say that I want to make a comeback takes a humongous effort."

She further added, "Your body goes through a lot of things during pregnancy. It took me four months to lose 26kgs. It is not only about losing weight. I had to be fit and I am so stubborn as a person that I knew I was going to do it one way or the other."

For the uninitiated, Sania mirza got married to Shoaib Malik on 12th April 2010 in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India. The couple announced their first pregnancy on social media on 23 April 2018. In October 2018, the couple became proud parents to a baby boy named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

