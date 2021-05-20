EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rajasthan based doc singing ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ is the motivation you need during the pandemic

Many Instagram users also applauded Dr Nidhi Saxena and her colleagues for sharing such an inspiring video.

Ever since the Covid 19 outbreak, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have been working relentlessly to safeguard the entire world from the dreaded virus. We have also seen and heard countless inspiring stories of doctors, nurses and other medical practitioners, who are working round the clock for the betterment of their patients. One such person is Dr Nidhi Saxena, who works at the Urban Primary Health Centre in Kota, Rajasthan. Recently, the doctor along with her two staff members shared an interesting video with Pinkvilla.

In it, Dr Nidhi Saxena can be seen singing the motivational “Hum Honge Kamyab” that will uplift your spirits in these tough times. It gives hope to everyone that we will indeed come out of this tough situation. Many Instagram users also applauded Dr Nidhi and her colleagues. One of them wrote, “God bless them”, while the other one reiterated the message stating “hum honge kamyab ek din”, with a heart emoji in the comment section. Check out the post below.

A mother of 2 daughters and a grandmother of 2 kids, Dr Saxena has been working extensively at the frontline for Covid impacted patients since December 2019. Since the beginning of the outbreak, everyone has been advised to follow all the protocols, including wearing masks and following proper hygiene standards. Many celebrities too have taken on to their social media handles to further spread awareness about Coronavirus, and have also been requesting everyone to stay indoors. These steps can help curb down the impact of the virus.

