Faizal Siddiqui’s TikTok row: Here’s everything you need to know about the controversial creator

Faizal Siddiqui has been receiving a massive backlash for his controversial video apparently glorifying acid attack on women.

It’s been a while since TikTok has been making the headlines for not so happening reasons. It started after the TikTok vs YouTube debate caused a national frenzy with YouTubers as Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati’s war of words with TikToker Amir Siddiqui. And nowadays after this heated debate, TikTok is making the headlines for another controversy but this time for another TikToker Faizal Siddiqui after his videos sparked a fresh debate as he was accused of glorifying acid attack on women.

Ever since Faizal’s video went viral on social media, several celebrities have slammed the TikTok creator for his depraved video and even demanded strict action against him. While TikTok had deleted that video after National Commission for Women Chief Rekha Sharma filed a complaint again Faizal, as per the recent update, his TikTok account has also been suspended now. Needless to say, a lot is being said about Faizal Siddiqui and fans are curious to know about the controversial TikToker. And if you are also looking forward to knowing all the deets about Faizal Siddiqui, here we bring you everything you need to know about him:

Faizal Siddiqui is the brother of TikToker of Amir Siddiqui who recently got embroiled in a controversy with YouTuber Carry Minati.

His videos have grabbed a lot of criticism not just for glorifying acid attack but also promoting crime against women. While his acid attack video has been going viral on social media, another video is also doing the rounds where he has apparently hit a girl who refuses to marry her due to pressure from family.

The 22 year old TikToker, who enjoyed over 13.5 million followers on TikTok, had defended himself on Instagram and claimed that it was water that he was drinking in the controversial video. Faizal also apologized for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of the people.

Faizal feels he has been targeted in wake of the ongoing TikTok vs YouTube controversy and that people are trying to capitalize it. However, he doesn’t want to be embroiled in controversy and had deleted the video from his account.

Post Faizal Siddiqui and Amir Siddiqui’s controversy, TikTok’s ratings have come down to 1 star on Google Play store. In fact, the netizens have also been trending #BanTikTok on micro-blogging site Twitter.

