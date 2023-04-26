Fans asking Ravindra Jadeja to lose his wicket on 1st ball at CSK vs KKR match proves their love for MS Dhoni

Cricket is one such sport that is followed religiously across the country. Currently, the IPL fever has taken over the Internet by storm. The matches become even more interesting when the God of cricket, MS Dhoni plays for his team. His fans leave no stone unturned to watch him play in the stadium. Despite staying away from international cricket for almost four years now, fans eagerly wait to see him play in the IPL. Recently, during the CSK vs KKR match, one of the placards grabbed everyone's attention.

MS Dhoni fans express love for him

On April 23, Dhoni's team CSK played against KKR at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Interestingly, Dhoni got the loudest cheers even though it wasn't his home ground. During the match, his fans were seen shouting his name as they were eagerly waiting for his turn. Some of his fans were seen holding a poster that read, "Jaddu can u please lose your wicket on the first ball we want to see Mahi." In no time, the poster went viral on the Internet and Dhoni fans were seen gushing over it. The poster surely speaks volumes about their love for Thala. Have a look:

After the poster was shared online, it received a lot of reactions from the fans. A fan commented, "Every time Dhoni comes out to bat, it's a festival." Another fan wrote, "THE MAN. THE MYTH. THE LEGEND."

However, Dhoni left everyone emotional after he indirectly hinted at his retirement during the winning speech. The Eden Gardens stadium was packed with the crowd donning yellow jerseys more than purple ones. While reacting to the crazy reaction, Dhoni said, "I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd."

