Fans flood Twitter with heartfelt wishes for Virat Kohli for his 100th test match

Virat Kohli may have stepped down from the captaincy position, but his fandom has not been affected. His fans are still loving him for his performances on the ground and today once again they came together to celebrate their King’s one of major achievements. Virat today played his 100th Test match against the Sri Lankan side at Mohali. And ahead of the Test match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India reportedly announced that fans will be allowed to attend the match, and the stadium will be filled to 50 percent of its capacity.

Virat Kohli has scored close to 8000 runs for India in the test format. He has scored 27 centuries in Test match cricket as well and is also the only Indian batter to have scored a staggering 7 double tons in the longest format of the game. Fans were delighted after BCCI allowed them to attend Kohli’s milestone Test match. Sri Lankan spinner Lasith Embuldeniya bowled Kohli. The 33-year-old was in disbelief.

Fans have flooded the Twitter handle with special messages and wishes for the cricketer. One of the fans wrote, “King is always king”.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Kohli has joined the list of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to play 100 Tests for India National Cricket Team.

