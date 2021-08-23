Faridabad Police give a twist to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil To Pagal Hai song for bike theft; Netizens in splits

Faridabad police recently shared a picture on their Twitter handle but there is a twist. They have used Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s song from the film Dil To Pagal Hai as a reference in the song. Taking to Twitter, they updated their followers about a motorcycle robbery. They even shared his picture and the caption left netizens in splits. The tweet has grabbed everyone’s attention and is trending on social media. Netizens are also sharing it from their accounts.

The police has written, “Bholi si soorat, kaam mein sustee, motorcycle churae, hae (innocent face, laziness to work, steals motorcycle).” They have added a creative hashtag to say that the person has been arrested, they wrote: #ab_to_andar_hai. One of the users wrote, “Ayeee Hayeeee.” People loved their Bollywood reference and quirky twist and while some were seen doing the conversation with the song. Others also shared funny GIFs saying the cops had a pretty savage response. These days police are coming up with a quirky posts and leaving netizens in splits.

To note, the film Dil To Pagal Hai features Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. The film was a super hit at the box office.

Check the tweet here:

Mumbai Police also shares quirky posts on the importance of wearing masks. Recently, they had shared an intriguing post on social media. The cyber team of Mumbai Police shared the video with a caption as, “'Walk away from the talk', stay safe in this pandemic!”

