Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella ended her life by inhaling carbon monoxide, suffered from depression?

In a shocking turn of events, celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead on Saturday in suspicious circumstances at her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad, Telangana. Everyone is shocked by her sudden demise and it is believed that she committed suicide. The Circle Inspector of Banjara Hills said that she was found lying in the bathroom and that her dead body was shifted to Osmania hospital for Periodic Medical Inspection. Also, a case has been registered in Banjara Hills under provisions related to a suspicious death and a further probe will be carried out, as confirmed by the inspector. It is reported that the designer was suffering from depression.

According to the latest reports in Tribune India, the 36-year-old designer, Prathyusha Garimella was found motionless in the washroom by her family at her boutique studio in the Banjara Hills area. There was a suicide note found in which she had written that no one is responsible for her extreme step and that she was feeling lonely and stressed. She also wrote that she did not want to become a burden on her parents anymore because of her being unmarried.

Police have suspected that Prathyusha is suspected to have ended her life by inhaling some poisonous chemical. The chemical has been sent for forensic examination. It is suspected to be carbon monoxide, but a report is still awaited.

It is said that Prathyusha had informed her parents that she would stay over at a friend's place. But when she did not return her father tried to contact her over the phone, only to receive no response. At around noon on Saturday, the victim’s father received a call from the watchman of the boutique stating that she was not responding to the doorbell, the complaint said. Her father rushed to the boutique and found that the door was locked from inside. He then got it forcefully opened and found his daughter dead, with a suicide note in her hand.

ALSO READ: Best of Diwali 2021: Samantha, Allu Arjun to Kajal Aggarwal; A look at who wore what