Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead in her Hyderabad home, cause of death unknown

Celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead on Saturday in suspicious circumstances at her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad, Telangana. She is suspected to have died by suicide. The police seized a carbon monoxide cylinder from her bedroom. The Circle Inspector of Banjara Hills said that she was found lying in the bathroom and that her dead body was shifted to Osmania hospital for Periodic Medical Inspection. Also a case has been registered in Banjara Hills under provisions related to a suspicious death and a further probe will be carried out, as confirmed by the inspector.

Prathyusha, in 2019, had launched her first pieces of menswear in a capsule collection called Keya to pay a homage to her friends who prefer the more muted yet striking ensembles which aren’t seen enough. She said, “There are a lot of pieces in the market of menswear which are really loud, so I proceeded with neutral shades without taking away the power one feels in these clothes, not at all. For a really long time, all my guy friends were asking me to get into menswear, but I found you really need to take time out to do menswear, So this year I thought to take out some time and just concentrate on menswear. This was a capsule collection, not a full-fledged collection, focussing on menswear”

She defined an ideal Keya man as someone who knew what he wants but wants something understated. She added that Keya was also for men who didn’t want something typically Indian for a wedding. She established an age bracket for the men who wear Keya as she concluded by saying that men between the age of 20 and 60 could carry a Keya outfit to perfection.

While the investigation is going on to find the reason for her death, we mourn the loss of an ambitious fashion designer as her who had so much more to give in the field of fashion designing.

