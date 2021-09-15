Father son duo build PM Modi’s 14 feet tall statue using scrap material; PIC Inside

A statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi created entirely from scrap material will soon be erected in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. According to ANI, the statue is 14-feet long and made by artists Katuru Venkateswara Rao and his son Katuru Ravi from Tenali in the Guntur district. The father-son duo run 'Surya Silpa Sala' in Tenali town and are famous for making sculptures from iron scraps, nuts and bolts.

“10-15 artisans worked for almost two months to complete this statue,” the news agency quoted Venkateswara Rao, the father as saying. According to the artist, it was a local BJP corporator, Mohan Raju, who had approached Rao with the request to construct the statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Katuri Venkateswara Rao told the news agency, "We have international recognition in making iron scrap sculptures. We have made artistic sculptures using almost 100 tonnes of iron scrap for the past 12 years."

“Recently we have designed a 10 feet height Dhyana Gandhi sculpture using 75,000 nuts for a world record. Seeing that, a Bangalore-based organisation approached us to make the statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added. The artists have used various materials majorly iron scrap to craft the 14-feet long statue of the Prime Minister. Take a look: Andhra Pradesh: A 14-feet statue of PM Narendra Modi has been made of scrap material by a man & his son in Tenali, Guntur. The statue will be installed in Bengaluru "10-15 workers worked for almost 2 months to complete this statue," Venkateswara Rao, the father, said y'day pic.twitter.com/1KzLy3wseR — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

According to Livemint, Rao is the fifth-generation sculptor in his family. His father made small idols and statues, subsequently, they began making bronze statues. It was Rao’s son Ravi who introduced scrap art.

The artists have reportedly exhibited their iron scrap statues in countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.