First case of new Coronavirus variant XE reported in India from Mumbai

India has reported its first case of new Coronavirus variant XE in Mumbai. Out of 230 samples tested, one has turned out to be positive for XE, and another for Kappa. It should be noted that the World Health Organisation said last week that the new variant XE is more transmissible than Omicron. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said that the patients with the new variants do not have any severe symptoms so far.

Mumbai’s civic body has said in its last sero survey report, that out of the 230 samples sent, one has tested positive for XE and another one for Kappa. The remaining 228 cases tested positive for the Omicron variant. Out of the 230 cases sent from Mumbai, 21 were hospitalized. However, none of them needed intensive care or oxygen. Out of the 21, 9 had taken both doses of vaccination, while the rest were unvaccinated.

The new Coronavirus variant XE is a mutant hybrid of two versions of Omicron BA 1 and BA 2. As per the World Health Organisation, the new variant has appeared to be around 10 percent more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. "Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 percent as compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation," the global health body stated.

The very first case was reported in the United Kingdom. However, at the moment, only a fraction of Coronavirus cases account for XE in the world. On April 3rd, Britain’s health agency shared that the first case of XE was detected on January 17th. At the moment, the country has 637 cases of the same.

ALSO READ: Former US President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID 19; PM Modi wishes him a speedy