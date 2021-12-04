First Omicron variant case found in Gujarat after a 72 year old man tests positive for the virus

COVID-19 has been creating havoc for a long time now. The minute it feels that things are getting back to normal, a new wave or a new variant comes into the picture and scares everyone. Well, the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron has been creating havoc ever since it was first discovered. Not much is known about this new variant hence the fear amongst people is more. Well, it was just recently when cases of the Omicron virus was recorded in Karnataka and now Gujarat has reported its first case on Saturday.

According to reports in NDTV, the new variant was detected in a 72-year-old man in Jamnagar city, Gujarat. Apparently, this man had returned from Zimbabwe as per the state health department. The sample of the elderly man was sent for genome sequencing after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, it said. "A person is found omicron positive in Jamnagar. We've isolated him & are monitoring him. A micro containment zone has been made where he is living. In the area, we will do the tracing, testing of people," said Manoj Aggarwal, ACS, Health & Family Welfare Dept, Gujarat.

The news that the elderly man was found infected with the Omicron strain was confirmed by Gujarat’s Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivhare. Earlier it was reported that two people have tested positive for this variant in Karnataka. The Omicron strain has been marked as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO said that the Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported so far. The UN body has warned that it could take weeks to determine how infectious the variant is, whether it causes more severe illness, and how effective treatments and vaccines are against it.

