Flashfloods in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains; IMD predicts heavy rains for the next few days

A cloudburst has trigged flash floods near McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala due to nonstop rains and it has caused severe damages to properties in a nearby village called Bhagsu. The state has been receiving heavy rains for the last few days resulting in a flood like scenario. While several cars were swept away by the flowing water, even hotels were damaged by the floods. The rains resulted in overflow of Manjhi River, which in turn damaged over 10 shops.

Several roads, including the national highway near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district was blocked due to the heavy rainfall. The process of clearing the areas hit by flood has begun with officials visiting the site. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal has informed that as many as two persons were reported missing in Kangra district due to heavy rain and flash floods. "We can't say it's a cloud burst in Bhagsu Nag but initially, it's a flash flood case due to heavy rain," he said.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV has requested his party workers to help the stranded tourists and locals affected by heavy floods. "These visuals of Cloudburst in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh are terrifying. I urge youth congress workers to help tourists & citizens affected by heavy floods. @IYCHimachal,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places of Himachal Pradesh in the coming few days. The MET department has issued orange alert in plains and mid hills on July 12 and 13 and a yellow warning on July 14 and 15.

