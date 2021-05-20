Flying Sikh Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID 19; Says ‘I am in high spirits’

Milkha Singh is currently asymptomatic and is recovering well in home isolation.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which is witnessing its second wave in India, continues to affect normal life as the number of cases are on a significant rise. From celebs to commoners, everyone is seen grappling for every breath they take these days. And while new cases are being reported every day, another celeb has joined the list of COVID 19 patients. We are talking about legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who is also known as the Flying Sikh who has recently been tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to media reports, Milkha Singh is currently in home quarantine and his condition is stable. Talking about his diagnosis, Singh stated that he had undergone the test after their helpers had tested positive for the deadly virus and his diagnosis took him by surprise. “A couple of our helpers tested positive and so all the family members did the tests. Only I returned positive on Wednesday and I am surprised,” he was quoted saying. Furthermore, he also revealed that he is asymptomatic and will be recovering in a couple of days.

“I am fine and there is no fever or cough. My doctor told me I will be all right in three-four days. I did jogging just yesterday. I am in high spirits,” Milkha added. Meanwhile, the 91 year old legendary athlete along with his family had earlier, donated Rs 2 lakh to support the COVID 19 relief fund in Chandigarh.

Talking about the same, he had stated, “We are all in it together. While some have enough resources to get through the curfew period, there are many others who are poor and from economically weaker sections of the society and need to be taken care of by the government and administration. My donation is to help the government reach the poor and help in the fight against such a deadly disease. I would like to appeal to the people of the city to donate as much as they can afford to.”

