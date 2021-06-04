Forest officer's night patrolling video amid rainfall will give you goosebumps; Twitterati left intrigued

A video showing a forest official patrolling in a dark forest amid heavy rainfall has taken the internet by storm. Take a look.

As the world is grappling with the second wave of the COVID 19, everyone has been making efforts to keep themselves positive and motivated. These days, many videos surface on social media that don't just lighten up our moods but also bring smiles to our faces. Right from people going to extra lengths to help patients battling with the deadly virus to nature coming to the rescue for many birds and animals, different types of videos trend on social media. Recently, a video of a forest official, patrolling in a dark forest amid heavy rainfall has taken the internet by storm.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Heavy rain and night patrolling. Dark makes Forest a different world altogether. Yesterday night.” In no time, the video started doing rounds on the internet and evoked many likes and reactions from netizens. Needless to say, the Forest officer gave us a glimpse of wilderness through the video. One can see the forest official patrolling and crossing the dangerous roads while exploring the forest. While some users called it a different experience, others branded it as a “superb night view.”

Take a look at the video below:

Indeed!! It is Altogether a different thing pic.twitter.com/o6U9kD7NvY — Prathamesh Tiwari (@iamprathamesh7) June 4, 2021

Thank you so much for your restless forest services. It give our planet a healthy breath, dedicated to all forest Ranger and forest worker.. — Dr Vimlesh Suresh Sethia (@VimleshSethia) June 4, 2021

One user commented, “Thank you so much for your restless forest services. It give our planet a healthy breath, dedicated to all forest Ranger and forest worker..” Another wrote, “Superb night view of the forest which normal persons can't enjoy.”

“Indeed!! It is Altogether a different thing,” reads another tweet.

Let us know what you think of the video below.

Also Read: VIRAL VIDEO: Peacock displays its plumage in all its glory as it dances & leaves netizens awestruck

Credits :Parveen Kaswan Twitter

Share your comment ×