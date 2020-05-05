Forget COVID 19 donations, Bengaluru alcohol store collects Rs. 4 crores by liquor sale

Liquor shops reopened on May 4, Monday, as India walked into its third lockdown. Reports of sales from Bengaluru will leave you shocked.

While several initiatives are set up to invite funds to help those affected by the COVID-19 crisis, Indians proved they would shell out money for alcohol over donations. As we enter the third phase of the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the government permitted the opening of liquor shops in the country. With a few rules set in place, liquor shops across the country watched people flock the stores like birds in Mumbai's Kabutar Khaanas. Several videos floated on social media showing the people crowd up outside stores hoping to get their hands on a bottle.

But did you know, one store in Bengaluru recorded sales of Rs 4 crore? It has been reported that a liquor store called TONIQUE witnessed a sale of Rs. 4 crores. That is not all, as per an India TV report, Karnataka's Excise Department said liquor worth Rs 45 crore was sold across the state before the shutters were pulled down at 7 PM. About 3.9 lakh litres of beer and 8.5 lakh litres of Indian-made liquor was sold on the first day of the liquor shops reopening.

Indianexpress.com reported a man purchased alcohol worth Rs 52,841. Excise Deputy Commissioner (Bengaluru South) Giri J told the outlet that the store selling the alcohol, Vanilla Spirit Zone, located in Tavarekere Main Road, has come under fire for it and an FIR has been lodged against the store for the same.

"According to the bill, 17.4 litres IMFL and 35.7 litres of beer have been sold to an individual. An FIR has been filed under the Karnataka Excise Act (Chapter VII, rule 36),” he said. "The retailer claims that the purchase was made by 8 people together but the same was billed together as the payment was made from a single ATM/debit card," he added.

