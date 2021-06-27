  1. Home
  2. trending

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Bollywood artistes arrested after Nashik Police bust rave party

According to recent reports, Nashik police arrested 22 people from Igatpuri rave party and among them were a few famous celebrities as well. Scroll down for more on this.
20681 reads Mumbai
Nashik police arrests 22 people from Igatpuri rave party Former Bigg Boss contestant, Bollywood artistes arrested after Nashik Police bust rave party
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Punekar News recently reported that the cops of the city recently raided a rave party at Igatpuri during early morning hours on Sunday and made massive arrests. The report suggests that 22 people, 10 male and 12 female, have been arrested from the site. The site also suggested that 4 out of those 12 women are influential actresses in the film industry and have even been contestants on the hit reality TV show Bigg Boss. Another one has worked in the South Indian film industry also and she was recently arrested for drug consumption in Mumbai.

 

The police took action against the rave party in Igatpuri when they were notified, the event was reportedly being held at two bungalows on the Mumbai-Agra highway, the bungalows were raided as per the instructions of Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil. The party was going on at Sky Taj Villa bungalow in Manas Resort in Igatpuri. The raid was conducted at around 2 am according to Punekar News.

 

According to ANI, the Nashik cop in charge, Sachin Patil said: “22 people including 12 women were arrested and several types of drugs and cash were seized from their possession after the police busted an alleged rave party at a private bungalow in the Igatpuri hill station of Nashik district of Maharashtra.” 

 

“All have been taken into custody and further investigation is on, during the initial investigation it has been found that out of 12 women, 5 to 6 were actresses from Bollywood and South films. It is also known that one woman is a former contestant of Big Boss,” he continued.

Credits :Punekar News, ANI

You may like these
Astronaut’s SELFIE PIC goes viral after he gets photobombed by his friend during spacewalk
Baba Ka Dhaba owner claims YouTubers forced him to apologise; Blames them for forcing him into depression
This baby elephant wearing a blanket is winning the hearts on the internet; Watch Video
Baba Sehgal is back with the Hindi version of the song Senorita by Camilla Cabello; Watch the Viral Video
COVID-19: Maharashtra becomes first Indian State to administer 3 crore vaccine doses; UP & Gujarat to follow
Dubai based businessman gets ‘Maharaja’ feels as he travels as a sole passenger on Air India flight