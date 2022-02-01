Former Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau arrested in Mumbai after he held a students protest

Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau is one of the most popular names on social media. Not only was he a former Bigg Boss contestant but is also a social media influencer. Today he has made it to the headlines for being arrested by the Dharavi Police in Mumbai on Tuesday in connection with the students' protest in Dharavi on Monday over their demand for online exams for classes 10 and 12 in the view of the pandemic. It was on Monday, that students of Mumbai and Nagpur protested and demanded online exams amid the pandemic.

Reportedly, after the protest, Hindustani Bhau had asked all the students to assemble in the Dharavi area near the resident of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad in a video. Police on Monday said they will take action against the YouTuber, who was also reportedly present at the protest of the students. During this protest, the students were reportedly even subjected to baton charges by police. Hindustani Bhau in a YouTube video said, “In these two years, many people died because of Covid. Till now, families are recovering from the shock. And now the new drama of Omicron has started. What is this? The government is urging people to remain indoors. They why take offline exams of the students." The video had over 2.77 lakh views till Tuesday. It was uploaded on January 24.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the decision to take offline exams has been taken after careful consideration and all measures like maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks will be taken.

