  1. Home
  2. trending

Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel dies at 92 due to health complications; PM Narendra Modi mourns his demise

Keshubhai Patel was diagnosed with COVID 19 last month and had managed to recover from the highly transmissible disease.
12310 reads Mumbai
Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel dies at 92 due to health complications; PM Narendra Modi mourns his demiseFormer Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel dies at 92 due to health complications; PM Narendra Modi mourns his demise
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The year 2020 has been quite difficult for the everyone in several ways. We have lost several prominent personalities in almost all walks of life. And now the recent one to join the list is former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel. According to media reports, the renowned politician passed away dure to complications in his health at the age of 92. Confirming the news, Keshubhai’s son Bharat Patel stated that he had a breathed his last at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

To note, Keshubhai was tested positive for COVID 19 last month and was asymptomatic. While he had recovered from the deadly virus, he was rushed to the hospital after he complained of health complications. Talking about the same, Bharat told The Indian Express, “some damage had been done to his health, as he also suffered from cancer of the prostate.” His demise came as a shock to the political world and several politicians have mourned his death.

In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a pic with Keshubhai Patel and wrote, “Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away…I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati. Keshubhai mentored and groomed many younger Karyakartas including me. Everyone loved his affable nature. His demise is an irreparable loss. We are all grieving today. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers. Spoke to his son Bharat and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

Take a look at PM Narendra Modi’s tweet for Keshubhai Patel:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Indian Express

You may like these
PM Modi Speech Live: India manufacturing 2 lakh PPE kits and N95 masks every day to fight COVID 19
Here's a list of activities exempted by government after PM Modi's lockdown extension
PM Modi government working on new app titled CoWin 20 to combat deadly coronavirus?
PM Modi’s speech on COVID 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Complete lockdown to appeal for social distancing amid Coronavirus
IPL 2020 Points Table: MI on top, KKR & Kings XI next matches crucial; Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list
Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID 19; Divya Dutta wishes her speedy recovery
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement