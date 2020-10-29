Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel dies at 92 due to health complications; PM Narendra Modi mourns his demise

Keshubhai Patel was diagnosed with COVID 19 last month and had managed to recover from the highly transmissible disease.

The year 2020 has been quite difficult for the everyone in several ways. We have lost several prominent personalities in almost all walks of life. And now the recent one to join the list is former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel. According to media reports, the renowned politician passed away dure to complications in his health at the age of 92. Confirming the news, Keshubhai’s son Bharat Patel stated that he had a breathed his last at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

To note, Keshubhai was tested positive for COVID 19 last month and was asymptomatic. While he had recovered from the deadly virus, he was rushed to the hospital after he complained of health complications. Talking about the same, Bharat told The Indian Express, “some damage had been done to his health, as he also suffered from cancer of the prostate.” His demise came as a shock to the political world and several politicians have mourned his death.

In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a pic with Keshubhai Patel and wrote, “Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away…I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati. Keshubhai mentored and groomed many younger Karyakartas including me. Everyone loved his affable nature. His demise is an irreparable loss. We are all grieving today. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers. Spoke to his son Bharat and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

Take a look at PM Narendra Modi’s tweet for Keshubhai Patel:

Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away…I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati. pic.twitter.com/pmahHWetIX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

Keshubhai mentored and groomed many younger Karyakartas including me. Everyone loved his affable nature. His demise is an irreparable loss. We are all grieving today. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers. Spoke to his son Bharat and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/p9HF3D5b7y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

