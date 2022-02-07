Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina’s father passes away after battling Cancer

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina's father, Trilokchand Raina, passed away on Sunday, February 6. Trilokchand, who was a military officer and had mastery of making bombs in an ordnance factory, died of cancer at his Ghaziabad residence. Harbhajan Singh offered their condolences on social media and wrote, “Very sad to hear Suresh Raina’s father @ImRaina RIP uncle ji.” The cricketer took to his Instagram handle and revealed how much he is missing his father. He even shared a picture with his support system.

Raina wrote, “No words can describe the pain of loosing a father. Yesterday, on passing away of my father, I also lost my support system, my pillar of strength. He was a true fighter till his last breath. May you rest in peace Papa. You will forever be missed.” Raina's father's health had been deteriorating since December last year and the cricketer had been attending him for the past month. Trilokchand is survived by his four children including two sons Dinesh and Suresha and two daughters.

Many of his fans also took to the comment section and dropped messages. Kapil Sharma wrote, “Om Shanti” Irfan Pathan wrote, “Lots of prayers for you and family brother.”

Take a look at the post here:

Raina had played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s for India. He is gearing up for the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction. He is listed at the base price of INR 2 crore and a couple of franchises could target him as he offers a left-handed option. He is a senior campaigner and has played 205 games.

Also Read: Suresh Raina wants either Suriya or Dulquer Salmaan to star as the lead in his biopic; WATCH