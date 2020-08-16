Former Indian cricketer and political leader Chetan Chauhan passes away post succumbing to COVID 19

Chetan Chauhan has lost his battle to Coronavirus. The former Indian opener and noted politician was 73 at the time of his demise.

This year has not proved to be a good one for us. And now the country has lost yet another gem – Chetan Chauhan. The former Indian cricketer has reportedly passed away post multiple organ failure. For the unversed, the UP Cabinet minister was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month because of which he developed blood pressure and kidney problems. Chauhan was reportedly under life support since then. The former Indian opener was 73 at the time of his demise.

Chauhan was initially admitted to Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi CGI Hospital. However, his health condition deteriorated because of which he was taken to the Medanta Hospital situated in Gurugram. This piece of news has been confirmed by the late cricketer’s brother Pushpendra to PTI. He has thanked everyone for their prayers and stated that the last rites will be performed post the arrival of Chauhan’s son Vinayak. He was among the most popular and celebrated cricketers of the Indian cricket team.

Chetan Chauhan has played around 70 test matches between the years 1969 and 1978. Not only that but he also played seven ODIs. The late cricketer is survived by his wife and son who resides in Melbourne. During the later part of his career, he had served as the manager of the Indian cricket team during their tour to Australia. Chauhan’s political career was also strong and he was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Amroha (UP) in 1991 and 1998 respectively. The legendary cricketer was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 1981.

May his departed soul rest in peace.

