  1. Home
  2. trending

Former Indian cricketer and political leader Chetan Chauhan passes away post succumbing to COVID 19

Chetan Chauhan has lost his battle to Coronavirus. The former Indian opener and noted politician was 73 at the time of his demise.
20188 reads Mumbai Updated: August 17, 2020 12:22 am
Former Indian cricketer and political leader Chetan Chauhan passes away post succumbing to COVID 19Former Indian cricketer and political leader Chetan Chauhan passes away post succumbing to COVID 19

This year has not proved to be a good one for us. And now the country has lost yet another gem – Chetan Chauhan. The former Indian cricketer has reportedly passed away post multiple organ failure. For the unversed, the UP Cabinet minister was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month because of which he developed blood pressure and kidney problems. Chauhan was reportedly under life support since then. The former Indian opener was 73 at the time of his demise.

Chauhan was initially admitted to Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi CGI Hospital. However, his health condition deteriorated because of which he was taken to the Medanta Hospital situated in Gurugram. This piece of news has been confirmed by the late cricketer’s brother Pushpendra to PTI. He has thanked everyone for their prayers and stated that the last rites will be performed post the arrival of Chauhan’s son Vinayak. He was among the most popular and celebrated cricketers of the Indian cricket team.

Chetan Chauhan has played around 70 test matches between the years 1969 and 1978. Not only that but he also played seven ODIs. The late cricketer is survived by his wife and son who resides in Melbourne. During the later part of his career, he had served as the manager of the Indian cricket team during their tour to Australia. Chauhan’s political career was also strong and he was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Amroha (UP) in 1991 and 1998 respectively. The legendary cricketer was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 1981.

May his departed soul rest in peace.

Also Read: Chetan Chauhan no more: Anil Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar & others mourn the cricketer's demise

Credits :India TV, Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement