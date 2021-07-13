Former Indian Cricketer Yashpal Sharma, member of 1983 World Cup winning team, passes away at 66

In sad news from the cricket world, former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was 66. He was also a pivotal part of the 1983 World Cup Winning team.

Tuesday began with tragic news for sports and cricket lovers as the former Indian batsman Yashpal Sharma, who was also a part of the Kapil Dev led World Cup Winning team, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The news of his demise sent the whole nation in shock and grief. The sports industry also mourned the tragic loss of the legendary batsman of his time. Yashpal Sharma is among the heroes who led India to victory back in 1983 when Kapil Dev's squad lifted the World Cup for the first time.

He had scored 240 runs with an average of 34.28 including 60 runs against England in semis. His demise on Tuesday has left everyone from the sports world saddened. ANI tweeted, "Yashpal Sharma, a member of the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team, died of cardiac arrest this morning." The former cricketer is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. He was among the reliable middle-order batsmen of his time.

Yashpal Sharma, a member of the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team, died of cardiac arrest this morning. pic.twitter.com/9GaDPMsKyZ — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

In a chat with Aaj Tak, Dilip Vengsarkar said, "This is unbelievable. I cannot believe that this can happen. We just met last week and he was so fit, he was a fitness freak. Absolutely shocking." He expressed how Yashpal Sharma was the fittest among the lot of the 1983 World Cup Winning team players. He also informed the news channel that they had recently met up with the entire 1983 World Cup squad and that Yashpal Sharma was fit.

The former cricketer managed to grab the attention when he played for Punjab schools against J&K and managed to score 260 in 1972. Post that, there was no looking back for him.

His world cup stint was also to be portrayed on screen in Kabir Khan's film, '83 starring Ranveer Singh. Jatin Sarna was playing Yashpal Sharma's role in the film. On learning about his demise, Jatin also was in a state of shock. Several other cast members of '83 expressed sadness over his sudden demise. His demise has left everyone across the nation in a state of grief.

Also Read|Ranveer Singh's '83 gets another teammate, Sacred Games' Bunty aka Jatin Sarna to play batsmen Yashpal Sharma

Share your comment ×