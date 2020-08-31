Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84

Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee confirmed the passing of the former Indian President at 84 after being tested positive with coronavirus.

Pranab Mukherjee who was also former President of India and stalwart of Indian politics, passed away on Monday (August 31). The news of the passing of the 84-year-old was announced by his son Abhijit Mukherjee via Twitter. The veteran politician was found to be coronavirus positive when he went to Army Hospital for treatment. At the hospital, he underwent surgery for a blood clot in the brain.

It is reported that Pranab Mukherjee's health worsened on Tuesday and by the evening, had to be kept on ventilator support. His son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted on Wednesday that his father was "hemodynamically stable". However, he asked everyone to continue prayers.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away, announces his son Abhijit Mukherjee. pic.twitter.com/3SFxmRE21j — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

In case you’re not aware, the late Pranab Mukherjee’s political career spanned five decades, the highest point of which came when he became President Of India. He was in the Presidential office from 2012 to 2017. But even before he assumed the highest office in the land, Pranab Mukherjee had been the backbone of Indian Government on more than one occasion.

He was also appointed as Minister of Finance between 2009 and 2012, Minister of Defence (2004-2006), Minister of External Affairs (2006-2009). Pranab Mukherjee is survived by his 3 children. Sharmistha Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee and Indrajit Mukherjee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly expressed gratitude for the guidance he got from President Pranab Mukherjee during his first term in the Prime Ministerial office. Pranab Mukherjee was conferred Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and Bharat Ratna in 2019.

ALSO READ: Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID 19, informs on Twitter

Share your comment ×