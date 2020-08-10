Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID 19, informs on Twitter

Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee took to Twitter to inform that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus after he visited a hospital; See post

Today, Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, took to Twitter to inform everyone that he has tested positive for COVID 19. Taking to Twitter, Pranab Mukherjee wrote, “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee…”

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive of COVID 19 as he took to Twitter to announce on August 2, 2020 that he had tested positive for the infection. Although his health was fine but Amit Shah was hospitalized on the advice of doctors. Yesterday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari took to Twitter to inform that Home Minister Amit Shah had tested negative for Coronavirus. However, an official from the Ministry of Home Affairs quashed Tiwari's tweet and said that his COVID 19 tests have not yet been conducted. Amit Shah, too, is yet to confirm the same on his social media handle.

As we speak, talking about India’s tally of Coronavirus, India has reported a spike of 62,064 cases and 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours. As per reports, the Coronavirus cases in India has now surged to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases, 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated and 44,386 deaths.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

ALSO READ: Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for COVID 19, tweets Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×