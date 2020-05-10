  1. Home
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS in Delhi post complaints of chest pain

India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi after complaints of chest pain.
5720 reads Mumbai Updated: May 10, 2020 10:30 pm
India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to AIIMS situated in New Delhi after complaints of chest pain. The noted politician had been admitted to the hospital at 8.45 pm on Sunday and is currently under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward. However, more details are awaited regarding the entire matter. 

