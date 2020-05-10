Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS in Delhi post complaints of chest pain
India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to AIIMS situated in New Delhi after complaints of chest pain. The noted politician had been admitted to the hospital at 8.45 pm on Sunday and is currently under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward. However, more details are awaited regarding the entire matter.
