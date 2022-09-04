Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in car accident in Maharashtra

Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Group, has died in a road accident in Maharashtra. The incident occurred near Mumbai. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car at the time of the accident.

According to India Today reports, Palghar Superintendent of Police, Balasaheb Patil confirmed the death of the businessman while he was returning from Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The accident occurred near the Gujarat-Maharashtra border.

The second individual who died in the accident has been identified as Pandole. The other two passengers suffered injuries and have been rushed to a hospital. Police said that the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a divider near Charoti on a bridge over a river.

Four people were present in the car. Mistry died on the spot.

"The initial probe revealed that the driver lost control of the car. Two people have died and the other two are in the hospital," the police official confirmed to India Today.

“The accident took place around 3:15 pm when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya River. It seems like an accident,” the police official said.

About Cyrus Mistry

Cyrus Pallonji Mistry was the Chairman of Tata Group, an Indian business conglomerate, from 2012 to 2016. He was the sixth chairman of the group, and only the second to not bear the surname Tata. Mistry was married to Rohiqa Chagla, the daughter of lawyer Iqbal Chagla and granddaughter of jurist M.C. Chagla. Iqbal Chagla strategized the course of action for Cyrus Mistry in the legal battle against Tata Sons. The couple have two sons, Firoz Mistry and Zahan Mistry.

Mistry was an Irish citizen and a permanent resident of India (having acquired Overseas Citizenship of India). In 2018, his net worth was approximately $10 billion.

