Former Turkish Airlines chairperson Ilker Ayci appointed as new Air India CEO by Tata Sons

Air India has been making headlines for quite some time now. Ever since the Tata’s have taken over the airlines, certain changes have been taking place. The latest reports suggest that Tata Sons on Monday appointed former Chairperson of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India. Today in a release, Tata Sons announced this news and revealed that he will assume his responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022.

According to reports in NDTV, Tata Sons in their release stated that the board after due deliberations have approved the appointment of Ilker Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India. On Mr Ayci's appointment, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, said, "Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era." "The Air India Board met to consider the candidature of Mr Ayci. Mr Chandrasekaran was a special invitee to this board meeting," the release added.

Ayci in a press conference revealed that he is delighted and honoured to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. He further said, “Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality.”

