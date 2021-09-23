Freshworks CEO quotes Rajinikanth’s THIS dialogue after Nasdaq listing

Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham has been trending on social media after he got the prestigious Nasdaq listing. Well, as he is a die-hard fan of superstar Rajinikanth, he decided to deliver his epic dialogue to make this day more special. He said, "Singa nadai potu sigarathil yeru. Sigarathai Adainthal vaanathil eru” which means "Take a lion's walk and climb the peak. Once you reach the peak, aim and reach the sky." Girish also explained why he chose the actor’s dialogue.

He said, "I see this as a peak that we have scaled. Most people when they reach the peak, they climb down. But, what Rajinik says is sigarathai adainthaal vaanathil eru. So, now it is our moment to climb the sky." Girish had tweeted also about his achievement and wrote, “Today is a dream come true for me - from humble beginnings in #Trichy to ringing the bell at @Nasdaq for the FreshWorks IPO. Thank you to our employees, customers, partners, and investors for believing in this dream.”

The dialogue is from a song En Per Padaiyappa. The film was Padayappa released in 1999. Composed by AR Rahman, the peppy song was sung by late SP Balasubramanian. Padayappa starred Rajinikanth, Sivaji Ganesan, Ramya Krishnan and Soundarya in lead roles.

Check the tweet here:

Today is a dream come true for me - from humble beginnings in #Trichy to ringing the bell at @Nasdaq for the FreshWorks IPO. Thank you to our employees, customers, partners, and investors for believing in this dream. #Freshworks #IPO #NASDAQ pic.twitter.com/fXz73YxXXR — Girish Mathrubootham (@mrgirish) September 22, 2021

To note, Freshworks is a Chennai-based company, headed by CEO Girish Mathrubootham. The company has made over 500 of its employees' crorepatis with Nasdaq listing. The company boosted revenue by about 40 per cent last year after the coronavirus pandemic.

