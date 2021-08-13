Fully vaccinated woman in Mumbai reports first death due to Delta Plus variant

Mumbai city has reported its first death due to the Delta Plus variant of the Coronavirus. As reported by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, a 63-year-old woman was infected with the Delta Plus variant of the virus. She was fully vaccinated with both vaccine doses. But was suffering from lung infection and was sick also before being infected with the Coronavirus.

The report further claims that the woman was tested positive on July 21 and died on July 27. The BMC had received her genome sequencing report recently which showed that she was infected with the Delta Plus variant. Six of her family members have also been infected with COVID. Among them, two were detected with the Delta Plus variant while other reports are awaited. It is worth mentioning here that the Delta Plus is a mutation of the highly transmissible Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 (B.1.617.2). It was detected in the state during the second wave.

In June, the union health ministry had declared it as a variant of Coronavirus. According to the media reports, the deceased patient was a resident of the eastern suburbs. As mentioned in NDTV, in total three deaths from the Delta Plus Covid variant have been reported from Maharashtra. The other two deaths are--a 69-year-old man from Raigad and an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri.

Till now, 13 more have tested positive for the Delta Plus variant across Maharashtra. Three cases are in Pune, two each in Nanded, Gondia, Raigad, and Palghar, and one each in Chandrapur and Akola.

