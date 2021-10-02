On Gandhi Jayanti, world’s largest Khadi National Flag of India unveiled in Leh

The nation is celebrating Gandhi Jayanti today that is Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. It happens to be the day to remember the teachings of the Father of the Nation. And while each day we celebrate Bapu’s life on this day, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur had inaugurated the world’s largest Khadi nation flag of India, which was installed in Leh, Ladakh. To note, the flag is 225-feet long, 150-feet wide and weighs around 1,000 kg.

Talking about it, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor told ANI, “Gandhi Ji had said that our flag is a symbol of unity, humanity, and a sign accepted by everyone in the country. It's a symbol of greatness for the country... In coming years, this flag (in Leh) will be a sign of enthusiasm for our soldiers”. For the uninitiated, the flag has been made by Khadi and Village Industry Commission (KVIC) and installed by the Indian Army. In fact, around 150 troops of the Indian Army's 57 Engineer regiment carried the flag to the top of a hill at over 2,000 feet above the ground level in Leh. On the prestigious event, helicopters were seen flying over the site to pay a tribute to the Indian national flag.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also shared a video of the event on micro blogging site Twitter and said, “It is a moment of great pride for Flag of India that on Gandhi Ji's Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu's memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!”