Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan shares FIRST glimpse of beautiful Lalbaugcha Raja; VIDEO Inside

Every year Ganesh Chaturthi brings in loads of excitement with it. Ganapati celebration lasts for 11 days and during this time the entire city of Mumbai has a different vibe altogether. Several pandals are organized in different parts of the city, but the biggest and one of the most popular pandals is that of Lalbaugcha Raja. Even our Bollywood celebrities make all the time from their busy schedules and make sure to seek blessings from Lalbaghcha Raja. Well, Amitabh Bachchan has shared the first glimpse of this year’s Lalbaghcha Raja and we are sure that fans are too excited about it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan shared a video from the Lalbagcha Raja Ganapti pandal. The video was shot from the top. The clip shared by Sr Bachchan featured the curtain raiser event at Lalbaug Ganeshotsav pandal and the first sight of the idol was welcomed by large chants of Ganpati Bappa Mourya by devotees seen in the video. Bachchan shared the clip with a Hindi caption that featured Ganesh mantra. Big B wrote, “ॐ गण गणपतये नमः .. Ganpati Bappa Morya .. पहला दर्शन , लालबागचा राजा”.

Take a look:

The moment Amitabh Bachchan posted this video, fans took to the comments section to post a joining hands emoji. Lalbaugcha Raja indeed has a lot of importance in everyone’s heart.

Big B is one of the busiest actors currently working in the Hindi film industry. He has several big-ticket films lined up either waiting to be shot or getting a release date. The megastar is currently basking in the success of his recently released Chehre. Apart from that, one of his most awaited films is ‘Jhund’ where he is portraying the leading part in Nagraj Manjule’s directorial. Then he will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone.

